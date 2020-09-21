Slaven Bilic opens up on key West Brom transfer pursuit, EFL ace continues to be linked

Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League to link up with West Bromwich Albion.

Carlos Corberan has so far omitted Grant from his matchday squads in 2020/21, with the striker’s future looking like it lies away from the John Smith’s Stadium.

Reports are continuing to emerge crediting West Brom with an interest in Grant, with the striker looking like he wants to make the move to the Hawthorns.

Ahead of the clash with Everton on Saturday, West Brom boss Slaven Bilic talked up the Baggies’ pursuit of a new striker.

“We would love to do it,” Bilic said, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

“It is important we bring a different type of striker to what we have into the club.

“We are trying to get it done but it’s not easy, but it is instrumental for us.

“Then the next phase is to improve the team from last season.”

Grant scored 19 goals and registered four assists last season in the Championship, with the 23-year-old’s goals helping to keep Huddersfield in the division.

Without their talisman, Corberan’s side have lost their opening two fixtures of the Championship season and failed to score a goal.

It’s also been a tough start to the season for Grant’s suitors, West Brom, who are without a Premier League point after 3-0 and 5-2 defeats to Leicester City and Everton.

The Verdict

West Brom weren’t exactly prolific in the Championship last season and, to date, they’ve not freshened up their attacking options in the Premier League.

Grant would improve them, but things aren’t moving how they might like.

The fee is seemingly the sticking point and we are awaiting further developments from a Huddersfield perspective.

Town are going without the 23-year-old and, at the minute, it looks like he’s played his final game in blue and white.

