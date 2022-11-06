Slaven Bilic offers reaction to two key moments in Watford’s defeat to Coventry City

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has admitted he has no complaints over the Hornets disallowed goal versus Coventry yesterday.

The ruled out strike was put away by Keinan Davis which would have given Watford the lead in the match, but, the linesman flagged for a foul by Davis on Sky Blues defender Dominic McFadzean.

Offering his reaction to that moment, Bilic admitted he thought it was a foul.

“I saw their player fall to the ground, and I thought Davis fouled him.” Bilic admitted to Watford club media after the match.

“I was happy because the referee seemed to give the goal, but then it was brought back.

“That was probably one of the key moments in the game.

“There was still a long way to go, but going 1-0 up would have been a big boost. It just wasn’t meant to be.”

Another key moment in the match came when the Hornets failed to put away an equaliser after a well-worked move down the left hand side.

A fantastic pass by Yaser Asprilla found an advancing Kamara, who whipped a ball across goal only for Ismaila Sarr to fire over from inside the six yard box.

“He [Sarr] was there, which was the main thing,” said Bilic, on the miss.

“He normally scores those, it wasn’t meant to be, but he didn’t approach it in a negative way or do anything I wouldn’t ask him to do. I’d be more negative if he hadn’t been there for the cross.

“He’s a great lad, he’s down to earth and he’s very humble, so I don’t need to pick him up or anything like that. We speak every day, and I’m pleased with everything he’s giving me. This time it didn’t go in, but if he gets in that same position against Reading on Tuesday I’d back him to score.”

Watford next face Reading in Championship action on Tuesday night.

The Hornets head into the clash sitting 7th in the current league standings.

The Verdict

Yesterday’s loss against Coventry was a disappointing result for the Hornets.

But, they should take positives from the fact they were probably the better side at Vicarage Road yesterday afternoon.

Their downfall came in the final third, where they lacked the cutting edge and clinical nature to score during the match.

Dealing with plenty of injuries at present, the players looked tired, too.

Indeed, you feel that the World Cup break cannot come soon enough for the Hornets.