Slaven Bilic makes West Brom promotion claim ahead of QPR clash

West Brom will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion into the Premier League, when they return to action on Wednesday evening.

The Baggies fell to a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town in their last match, which saw Brentford have a golden opportunity to move ahead of them in the league table.

But the Bees were beaten by a goal to nil by Stoke City, which gives Slaven Bilic’s side the chance to keep their fate in their own hands in the final match of the season.

West Brom host QPR in their final game, and they’ll be well-aware of the threat that Mark Warburton’s men will pose to them at The Hawthorns.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from the Express and Star), Bilic felt as though his side have deserved to have a second chance at winning promotion.

“We were not given it (a second chance), we deserve it. We have been in that position since the beginning of the season. Friday night felt terrible, of course, because for the first time it could get out of our hands.

“But they also had a game of football. Stoke away. A difficult game. And Stoke did the job. With a bit pressure – they (Brentford) didn’t do it. That shows you how hard it is.”

Bilic wouldn’t underestimate the challenge posed by the Hoops on Wednesday, but claimed they’re in a better position than they originally were.

“Now we are in a better position than we were in before Huddersfield and even before the Fulham game.

“We are 90 minutes away. It’s going to be a difficult 90 minutes – It’s going to be a nervy game. But We are 90 minutes away from the thing we have been living for all season.”

The Verdict:

There is no room for error here.

West Brom weren’t good enough against Huddersfield Town in their last match, and they simply cannot afford to drop any points against QPR on Wednesday.

Brentford will be confident of picking up a win themselves, so it’s vital that the Baggies settle their nerves on the day with an early goal.

It’s going to be a tense finale though, but Bilic will be hoping his side can pick up three points to clinch a timely promotion back into the Premier League.