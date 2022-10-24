Slaven Bilic makes Watford revelation following Luton Town victory

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has revealed Keinan Davis may not have been involved for the Hornets if yesterday’s game against Luton Town had been played on Saturday due to a hip injury, speaking to the Hornets’ official media team.

The hosts claimed an emphatic 4-0 victory over their local rivals yesterday afternoon, with Davis’ third-minute strike setting the tone as Bilic’s side managed to tear Nathan Jones’ men apart.

Starting up top as a physical presence for the likes of Sonny Bradley and Tom Lockyer to deal with, he was a crucial part of his side’s win with the Hornets taking a 3-0 lead before his withdrawal for Vakoun Bayo in the 69th minute.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Watford in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Who was the manager in 2000? Graham Taylor Kenny Jackett Gianluca Vialli Ray Lewington

Bayo was on hand to set up a fourth for Sarr 10 minutes later – but the game was already sealed by the time Davis was taken off and they had a further advantage from the 83rd minute with Gabriel Osho being sent off.

Davis has struggled with injuries in recent times, with a move to Stoke City being scuppered last year because of a setback before he was finally able to join Nottingham Forest in January, where he also suffered with injuries.

And because of this, it came as no surprise to many that his fitness issues limited the impact he was able to have during the early stages of his loan spell at Vicarage Road, with Bilic revealing that he could have been absent this weekend as well.

He said: “If the game had been yesterday I’m not sure Davis would have played, because of an issue with his hip, but he made it today and he was brilliant.

“I know that’s how good he can be now – he was so dangerous up there.”

The Verdict:

Davis can be a real asset when on top form and this is the reason why Bilic will be desperate to keep him fit for as long as possible, especially with Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr able to be on the pitch at the same time as him.

Sarr can operate on the wing with Pedro as a number 10, giving one of Davis, Vakoun Bayo or Rey Manaj the opportunity to start up top.

The fact they have alternative options who can come in and replace Davis makes his potential future absence less of a blow than it would be to other sides – but he’s still valuable and should be a regular starter when on top form.

Not only is he able to be a goalscoring asset – but his work off the ball is also crucial as a physical player who can give most Championship defences a run for their money.

Also having second-tier experience from his time at Forest last season, that gave him the platform to make a bright start to life at Vicarage Road and he will only get better with further experience under his belt.

He definitely has the potential to be a regular in the top flight in the coming years – but his fitness could play a key part in whether he makes the step back up.