Slaven Bilic makes Watford admission following Norwich City clash

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has admitted he still isn’t happy with the Hornets’ current league position despite their victory against Norwich City last night, speaking to the Watford Observer in his post-match press conference.

The hosts shone at Vicarage Road in the first half, missing a penalty but taking a two-goal lead with Imran Louza and Keinan Davis both getting themselves on the scoresheet, setting the Hornets on course for a much-needed victory after defeats against Swansea City and Blackpool.

However, Josh Sargent replied on the stroke of half-time and that set up a nervy second 45 for the hosts – but they managed to see out the game to claim a crucial three points in front of previously disgruntled home supporters.

However, there’s still a lot of work to do for the board to get the fanbase back onside with the club following a poor start to the season and their decision to sack Rob Edwards, a dismissal that was seen as harsh and unnecessary by a lot of supporters.

Currently sitting in 10th place, they haven’t enjoyed the best start but find themselves seven places higher up than they were before the game.

Even with that in mind, Croatian Bilic isn’t pleased with where his side currently are in the division, even at this early stage.

He said: “It was a good evening for us. I didn’t like the league table before the game, I still don’t like it much but we were really determined to have a proper go tonight.”

The Verdict:

Considering they have the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr at their disposal, they should be a lot higher up the division than they currently are and this is the reason why Bilic is right to feel the way he is.

However, they haven’t had Pedro available for a while so it’s a real positive for them to have him back. His availability should help them in their quest to continue climbing up the table.

Not only did they hold on to most of their best players – but they also added quality to their squad during the summer transfer window and this is another reason why they should be near the top of the table.

What’s needed now is patience with Bilic needing to be given time to turn the Hornets into a force. They are a club that has great potential – but hasty sackings could disrupt their progress.

Constantly hiring and sacking managers worked during the early stages of the Pozzo era – but it didn’t work out for the best last season and in the long term – it will only be harmful for them.