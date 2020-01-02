Slaven Bilic makes honest West Brom admission following draw with Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion head coach Slaven Bilic is confident that his side have regained their belief and momentum, following their 1-1 draw with top-of-the-table Leeds United.

The Baggies have made an excellent start to the season under Bilic, but they went into the clash with their automatic promotion rivals at The Hawthorns after taking just two points from their previous three games.

However, Albion got off to the perfect start against Leeds, when Semi Ajayi scored after just two minutes, but the defender’s early goal was cancelled out shortly after half-time, when he deflected Patrick Bamford’s header into his own net.

West Brom had the better chances, but Leeds dominated possession, in what was a close and very competitive game. All things considered, a draw was probably a fair result.

Following the match, Bilic admitted that he was pleased with the result and that he was happy with the performance from his players.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the West Brom boss admitted that he was looking for a reaction from his players following their 2-0 defeat by Middlesbrough and is confident that this performance is enough to help the team regain their momentum.

He said: “I said after the Middlesbrough game we had lost a bit of our momentum. Normally you need a win to get it back but I think this performance was more than enough to get the belief and momentum back. That is what I wanted.

“I even told the guys yesterday, which is not normal in a big game like this, that I didn’t care about the result. I just wanted them to go out and ‘be us’, and they were, considering also who we were playing against.”

The Verdict

I agree with Bilic here. Even though they didn’t win the game, it was a good performance from West Brom and they should be very pleased with a point against a very tough opponent it Leeds.

Bilic would have been looking for a reaction from his players following some underwhelming performances over the past few matches and there were certainly plenty of positives for him to take away from that display.

The players can take a lot of confidence from this result and use it as a platform to build from going into their next few league matches.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.