Slaven Bilic makes honest admission after Watford’s draw with Hull

Slaven Bilic has admitted he was ‘gutted’ that Watford failed to beat Hull City but he was proud of the way his players fought after more injury issues.

The Hornets have real problems in central midfield after it was revealed before the game that Edo Kayembe joined the likes of Imran Louza and Tom Cleverley on the treatment table.

There was more bad news when Hamza Choudhury was forced off in the first-half and Watford suffered, as they struggled at times against the Tigers in what was a dull draw, even if Rey Manaj should’ve won it late on.

And, reflecting on the game to the club’s media, Bilic explained how he had mixed emotions from the clash.

“I’m gutted with the result, based on what we expected to do today. But considering the difficulties we had to deal with, I have nothing but praise for the players.

“The first half wasn’t good enough, but even though we couldn’t get the finishing touch to score a goal we didn’t lack the ball or creativity in the second. We created enough to score.”

The verdict

This was a frustrating game for Watford but you have to give credit to Hull as they made it tough and both had opportunities to get the opener, which would have been crucial.

As Bilic says, the injury situation is becoming increasingly concerning and his squad are going to be tested a lot over the coming weeks.

So, it’s positive that they did show a spirit today and it’s a shame for Watford that Manaj couldn’t seal the points with that late effort that should’ve gone in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.