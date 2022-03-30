Slaven Bilic makes admission about West Brom exit

Slaven Bilic was unceremoniously sacked and replaced by Sam Allardyce at West Bromwich Albion last season.

The experienced manager had led the Baggies to automatic promotion from the Championship the season prior, and had earned the respect of the supporters along the way.

In hindsight, the club will probably regret that decision given how disappointing they have been in looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League this term, and Bilic did feel a little hard done by when the decision came.

The Croatian explained what his emotions were towards his sacking last term when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “At West Brom, when I was sacked I didn’t see it coming.

“I enjoyed working with the players.

“But I wasn’t on the same page with some people at the club.

“When I lost my job I wasn’t pleased because we were just starting to improve.

“I was disappointed I didn’t get to see it through but it comes with the territory.

“I don’t like it but that’s how life is as a manager these days.”

There were calls for Bilic to be reinstated at the helm after Valerien Ismael’s dismissal in February, but looking at his comments, it does not sound like a return would be considered by Bilic.

The Verdict

Bilic has been a resounding success in two managerial roles in English football, leading West Ham United to European football before reiterating his skillset with West Brom in the Championship.

Even though there were some glimmers of hope, it did come across for the vast majority of last season that the Baggies were destined to be relegated straight back to the second tier, after conducting some very disappointing recruitment in the summer of 2020.

Calls for Bilic to return may re-surface again if Steve Bruce does not continue in the manager role next season although it appears that the club have burnt their bridges with the Croatian.