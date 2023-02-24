Slaven Bilic makes admission about his West Brom affections following his Watford appointment

Slaven Bilic has admitted he does not support his old club West Brom as much as he did as a neutral, following his return to the Championship with Watford.

The Croatian previously managed West Brom for around 18 months between June 2019 and December 2020, guiding the club to promotion from the Championship in the 2019/20 season.

Bilic returned to the second-tier of English football earlier in the current campaign, when he was named Watford manager back in September.

His most recent game saw his current club beat the Baggies 3-2 at Vicarage Road, leaving the Hornets seventh in the Championship table, three places and five points better off than West Brom.

Now it seems that while the 54-year-old is still fond of his old club, he does not want them to do as well as he did in the past, now he is rivals with them.

Asked if he still wishes West Brom well in their pursuit of promotion this season, Bilic was quoted by The Express and Star as saying: “Yes, but not too well! As a neutral, yes, but I’m not neutral. They are a good team, it’s a big club, a good team, a good manager.