Slaven Bilic issues reassuring West Brom promotion message

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic insists that he is not worried despite being knocked off top spot on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies dropped two points in Wales as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Steve Cooper’s stubborn play-off chasing side.

Albion are now in second place in the Championship after Leeds United overtook Bilic’s side after a 2-0 victory against Huddersfield Town.

However, the Baggies are still six points clear of third-placed Fulham and there’s just nine games left of the Championship season to play.

And, Bilic told Birmingham Live that there is no need for his team to panic as they prepare for the run-in.

“I would love to be in top spot but, no, it doesn’t worry me. We have one less game go. The gap is a very balanced one. The gap is significant, the gap is big enough for you not to panic.”

The verdict

It could well be an interesting race for promotion if West Brom continue to drop a few points here and there.

The Baggies have looked like one of the best teams in the division all season, but we all know about the Championship and you have to keep at it until the very final game of the campaign.

Leeds look as though they are now flying and they’re the team in form heading into the final nine fixtures of the season.

Bilic is right to calm his players, and at the end of the day it doesn’t matter whether they’re top of the league or in second, as long as they earn promotion to the Premier League.