Slaven Bilic issues positive West Brom message ahead of imminent season resumption

West Brom will be hoping they can pull further clear of the promotion-chasing pack in the Championship when the season gets back underway on the weekend of the 20th June.

The Baggies are sat second in the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining this term.

Off-the-field events had brought an abrupt halt to fixtures across the UK, which has led to players training at home due to lockdown restrictions.

West Brom are winless in their last two league matches, and they’ll know that they have to hit the ground running when the season resumes.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from the Daily Mail), Bilic admitted that there is a significant amount of pressure on his team, and remains focused on the task at hand, as challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

“Nothing is easy. There is big pressure on us and playing in empty stadiums shouldn’t change our attitude. Our goal is not to have somebody clap us. The goal is going to the Premier League. That kind of achievement requires that you cope with pressure.

“We want to finish the season as we were doing. We were up there. Of course, there is a long way to go but we are in a good position and have a strong belief in ourselves.”

Bilic went on to admit that his squad are confident that they can get over the line in the race for promotion in the Championship.

“We don’t think that we are in the Premier League already. We are well placed but nobody knows how it’s going to be. We have nine games in one month, which is an awful lot, and behind closed doors. There are many questions to answer.

“The players are confident and training hard and our main focus is on the first game at The Hawthorns.”

The Verdict:

I think they’ll have enough about them to win promotion into the Premier League.

The Baggies have a real amount of strength in depth in their current squad, and I think Bilic will have his players well-drilled enough to hold their nerve in the race to return to the top-flight.

It’s good to hear that he’s not getting ahead of himself at this stage of the season either, and it’s vital that they put together a positive run of form when the season does get back under way.

Promotion is West Brom’s to lose this season.