Slaven Bilic issues his opinion on nightmare night for Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has weighed in with his opinion on Nottingham Forest’s failed bid to make the play-offs, after Sabri Lamouchi’s side narrowly missed out on a top six place yesterday evening.

Heading into the final round of Championship fixtures on the back of a poor run of form, Forest knew that a draw against lowly Stoke City at the City Ground would be enough to secure their place in the play-offs ahead of their nearest rivals.

What transpired however has left many shocked, with the Reds losing 4-1 to the Potters, thus leaving the door ajar for Swansea City who managed the unthinkable against Reading to record a 4-1 away victory, thus sneaking into the play-offs on goal difference at the expense of Lamouchi’s side.

Many people have since commented on the events that took place at the City Ground last night, with Bilic being the latest opposing manager to weigh in with his opinion when speaking to Birmingham Live:

“What a season and what a league.

“I said I would like to manager in the Championship because it’s a very difficult league.

“I loved it but I couldn’t imagine it was this difficult and demanding.

“I couldn’t enjoy every minute but a finish like this, not only our result but also there are results at the bottom, Forest’s situation, it’s unbelievable.”

Quiz: Have each of these 15 Nottingham Forest players scored a league goal this season?

1 of 15 Samba Sow? Yes No

The results on the final day of the Championship season see West Brom make a return to the Premier League after two seasons away, whilst Forest will once again be seeking to achieve promotion next season after what has been a disappointing end to the campaign.

The Verdict

Yesterday’s result was something of a hammer blow for Forest who will now be left to pick up the pieces of a season which promised so much but delivered so little.

Question marks will no doubt be asked of Lamouchi’s future at the club, with results over the last quarter of the season failing to live up to the high standards they set during the first half of the campaign.

Only time will tell if the Frenchman will be afforded another crack at promotion or not, with finances at the City Ground sure to be tight given the current pandemic.