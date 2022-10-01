Slaven Bilic issues assessment of Watford’s season so far

Watford manager Slaven Bilic believes the Hornets have done an “okay” job so far this season but still need to find the momentum and “positive arrogance” needed to make them more successful, speaking to the club’s official media team.

The Hornets sat in 10th spot prior to yesterday’s clash between Hull City and Luton Town, having endured a reasonably underwhelming start to the 2022/23 campaign considering where they are expected to be this season.

However, many people saw the sacking of Bilic’s predecessor Rob Edwards as very harsh, especially with the latter only just making the managerial step up from League Two.

Quiz: Did Watford win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Did Watford win, lose or draw the last time they played at Goodison Park? Win Lose Draw

They will be desperate to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking though considering they managed to retain the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, both of whom are unlikely to be earning a modest salary.

Before this afternoon’s set of second-tier fixtures, they were already nine points adrift of league leaders Sheffield United – and will need to maximise their points return from the next 11 games if they are to be in a good position by the time the World Cup comes along.

Considering the change in management, some would have been expecting Bilic to be critical of their season thus far, but the Croatian believes they haven’t been that bad.

He said: “It’s been an okay start to the season, but in my view the team has to find that positive momentum and that positive arrogance that has been missing so far.

“We have to give clear ideas, and most importantly belief, to the players – we have what we need on paper, and we’ll be working hard to produce it on the pitch.”

The Verdict:

The Hornets have had some bright moments this season but they will definitely need to improve their form if they are to get themselves in the top six before the World Cup starts.

Anything other than promotion will surely be seen as a failure considering the players and resources they have at their disposal.

Other sides look strong including Sheffield United – but they should be looking to finish above Burnley considering the Clarets have undergone a rebuild in recent months.

Under Bilic, they have a very good chance of returning to the top tier at the first time of asking, but players remaining fit could be key to their success.

If Pedro, Sarr, Keinan Davis and Yaser Asprilla can remain fit, there’s a real chance they could blow away most teams in the division, with their depth up top likely to terrify the vast majority of defences in the second tier.

No games are won on paper though, so they will need to roll their sleeves up and improve their form quickly.