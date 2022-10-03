Slaven Bilic identifies key reason behind joining Watford

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has admitted the fact many of his first-teamers already have a wealth of experience in the Championship is a key reason why he decided to take the top job at Vicarage Road, speaking to his side’s media team.

The Hornets were in the Premier League last season – but had been competing in the second tier during the 2020/21 campaign as they successfully negotiated a packed schedule to get themselves back to the top flight.

And the Championship outfit have managed to retain quite a few of their key players from that successful season, with the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr remaining in Hertfordshire despite being heavily linked with moves away from the club in the summer.

Quiz: Did Watford win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Did Watford win, lose or draw the last time they played at Goodison Park? Win Lose Draw

They also recruited players who already had second-tie experience under their belt, with Keinan Davis enjoying a successful period with Nottingham Forest last season as they managed to secure promotion to the top tier.

The Hornets look set to take on a busy schedule once more for large periods of the 2022/23 campaign with the World Cup causing disruption – and they will need as much second-tier knowhow in their quest to beat the likes of Sheffield United, Norwich City, Burnley and others to promotion.

This experience in their current division is important to Bilic, who was delighted to have so many players at his disposal who already know the league inside out.

He said: “The good thing about this squad is that this isn’t a Premier League team that went down and they now have to learn about the Championship – that’s one of the reasons why I came here.

“We have many players, 80 per cent, who have played 50, 100, 200 games in the Premier League and have also played 50 games in the Championship, and you can’t buy that.

“That is great experience. They know what is needed when we go to Stoke or Preston or anywhere else.”

The Verdict:

The Hornets do have a lovely balance – because although they have players who are already accustomed to this division – there are those that aren’t and that’s also a bit of a positive.

Those who aren’t like summer signings Vakoun Bayo and Mario Gaspar can help to provide the club with a bit of freshness, something that was desperately needed in the summer following a rotten last campaign.

They do need players who can bring something to the division – and this is the reason why having the likes of Bayo and Rey Menaj as alternative options to likes of Davis, Sarr and Pedro is worthwhile.

The ingredients are certainly there for the club to push for promotion once more, though they will need to retain consistency to give themselves the best chance of catching their promotion rivals.

They haven’t undergone a rebuild like Burnley have though – and that stability will only help them in Bilic’s quest to enjoy short-term success – something that may be needed if he is to stay in the job.