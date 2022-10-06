Slaven Bilic eyeing Watford reunion with former West Ham man

Slaven Bilic’s Watford side came crashing back down to earth last night as they were beaten by Swansea City at Vicarage Road.

Following the thumping of Stoke City on Sunday, with the Hornets running out 4-0 winners, it was a terrible display on show from Bilic’s side last night, with Swansea the better side for much of the game, albeit they created very few clear cut chances.

After the Swans ran out 2-1 winners, though, one interesting revelation did emerge.

That is that Slaven Bilic hopes that former West Ham and Liverpool player Julian Dicks will join him at Vicarage Road as part of his backroom staff.

Dicks was a first team coach under Bilic at the London Stadium when he was in charge at West Ham and also had a similar backroom role at the Hawthorns when Bilic was West Brom boss.

When the matter was put to him after the match, Bilic told the media, via the Watford Observer: “We’ll see,”

“He was one of my coaches when I was at West Ham and also at West Brom.

“He was a part of my staff and I enjoyed working with him.

“He is very important, and hopefully he will come, yes.”

Watford must now prepare for an away trip to Blackpool this weekend.

Kick off between the two sides at Bloomfield Road is scheduled for 3PM on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets head into the clash sitting 10th in the Championship standings, with their opponents in 21st.

The Verdict

This may seem like a straightforward thing but if Julian Dicks does arrive, it may be a sign that the Watford hierarchy really do have faith in Bilic.

Generally, those arriving at the club are allowed to bring in a few staff, but the vast majority of the structure at Vicarage Road tends to remain the same.

Bilic has already been joined by Dean Računica and Danilo Butorović so for Watford to allow him to bring in Julian Dicks too would be a good sign in my opinion.

Whether that happens, though, remains to be seen. If Bilic wants him there, and the club are willing to hire him, you do question why it hasn’t happened already.