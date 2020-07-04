Slaven Bilic hints at increased involvement for West Brom attacker ahead of Hull clash

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has suggested that Kamil Grosicki has placed himself firmly in contention to make his first start for the Baggies following his impressive cameo from the bench against Sheffield Wednesday.

Grosicki arrived at the Hawthorns in the January transfer window from Hull, with the Baggies also adding Callum Robinson to their attacking options, but the Poland international has so far struggled to force his way into the starting line-up since his arrival.

The winger has even found himself out of the squad for the games against Birmingham City and Brentford, but having been named on the bench at Sheffield Wednesday he came onto the field in the second period and made a real impact helping the Baggies secure a vital three points.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail ahead of West Brom’s clash with Hull on Sunday, Bilic revealed that Grosicki’s cameo against Sheffield Wednesday has seen the winger move closer to getting his first start for the club.

He said: “He’s there. It’s a thin line. Maybe if his papers came on time, he’d have started the game against Luton [on February 1].

“He skipped that game and then we went onto Millwall, and then to Bristol. That’s why he had to wait.

“He’s played almost every game, but he hasn’t started. He’s done well for us, considering he’s a new player and his first games have been coming from the bench.

“The first couple of games he wasn’t involved, but that was because of the competition – you can’t put them all in.

“Now he’s had his chance. I think that when he came off the bench he was really good. He played enough minutes to put a marker, a stamp on the game.

“He was very hungry, he was active. He was taking people on. He was exactly what I wanted him to be. He gained a big plus for that game, and now he’s much closer to starting a game than he was.”

The verdict

These will certainly be encouraging words for Grosicki to hear from Bilic and reflects the hard work that he would have been putting in to force his way into contention after being left out of the squad altogether in the first two games back following the restart of the campaign.

West Brom had lacked some cutting edge in the final third in those games against Birmingham and Brentford, but against Sheffield Wednesday they rediscovered their scoring form, and Grosicki played a key role in that with his lively display from the bench.

The winger has already shown with his performances for Hull that he can be one of the most dangerous wide men in the league on his day, and if he can manage to find his best form and some momentum in the run in then he could help provide that extra spark for the Baggies.