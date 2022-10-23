Slaven Bilic heaps praise on Watford players after Luton Town hammering

Watford boss Slaven Bilic was delighted with his players after they beat Luton Town 4-0 at Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Croatian has had a mixed start to life with the Hornets and with the team languishing in mid-table, there was a bit of pressure on the side going into the clash against their bitter rivals.

However, the team responded with a fantastic performance, as they ran riot to claim the bragging rights. And, speaking to the Watford Observer, Bilic was very pleased with how his side played to get the points.

“It was a derby game, and not only a great three points but also a great performance from start to finish. We didn’t just match them in every area, we beat them. Collectively it was a great display of togetherness.

“Individually, our front guys – they showed us what we knew. They have quality and they were absolutely amazing today and destroyed them, especially in the one v ones or two against two. I said to the guys after the game that I am extremely proud and happy. Hats off to you, well done.”

Have any of these 13 ex-Watford players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 Sean Murray Yes No

The verdict

This was a brilliant day for Watford fans and it could be the sort of result that really kickstarts their season.

The support had been understandably frustrated at how the season has gone but this brought everyone together and it was a performance that will be remembered.

So, Bilic is right to praise his players and they’ve now set the standard that they must maintain moving forward as they look to climb up the table.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.