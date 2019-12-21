Slaven Bilic issues verdict on West Brom debutant against Brentford

Slaven Bilic has praised 20-year-old Dara O’Shea after he made his league debut for West Bromwich Albion against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Irish youngster replaced Kyle Bartley in the 49th minute and produced a solid display on what was his first official league debut having featured on loan with Hereford and Exeter City in recent seasons.

And, Bilic has opted to praise the youngster for his performance: “I don’t like to praise or criticise the players based on half an hour. It is a bit amateur, but Dara…make no mistake it is very difficult for a young player to come into the game against a team who is ont he front foot and good.

“But, I am going to praise him, because I know he ain’t going to be big time. Dara is the future, and he can be the present. Dara is one of the reasons why when I came to the club we did not sign another defender.”

Bilic approached Saturday’s game knowing the threat that Brentford possessed, having seen the visitors move to fourth in the Championship standings of late and cement themselves as genuine play-off candidates.

West Brom sat above Leeds United at the top of the Championship table before the game started and they ensured that they stayed on top with a battling 1-1 draw against Thomas Frank’s side.

The visitors shocked the home fans midway through the first half when they took the lead through Henrik Dalsgaard, who was left unmarked by Darnell Furlong in the box to head home.

Brentford continued to dominate and create more chances before the break, but West Brom levelled in first half stoppage time when Furlong attoned for his earlier error and headed in.

Substitute and late goal scoring hero of late, Charlie Austin – would then have a goal disallowed late on, meaning the game would end 1-1, giving both sides a much deserved point.

The Verdict

A superb debut for the youngster and one that put him under real pressure, having to replace Kyle Bartley.

Slaven Bilic has a superb group available to him now at the Hawthorns and one that looks likely to make the step up to the Premier League and succeed.

O’Shea is just another example of his trust in the youth at the club.