Slaven Bilic gives Watford team news ahead of Norwich City clash

Watford take on Norwich City this weekend as they look to get back to winning ways under Slaven Bilic.

After a 4-0 win at Stoke City, things have dipped for the Vicarage Road club again, with losses against Swansea City and Blackpool being registered.

The Hornets are out of form, then, and face a Norwich City side that is once again looking to win promotion from the Sky Bet Championship, so it should be a tough test.

Ahead of the game, Slaven Bilic has given team news to the press, with Adam Leventhal reporting:

The Verdict

A bit of a mixed bag for the Hornets then who will be desperate to get back to winning ways this weekend against the Canaries.

They’re currently sat in the bottom half of the table and that is not where they want to be, especially given the talent that they have available to them.

Indeed, they should, on paper, but up at the sharp end of the table and though they still have time to achieve that this year they need to find some rhythm.

A win against Norwich could help them do that, but it surely won’t be easy as the Canaries look to keep up their challenge at the top of the table.


