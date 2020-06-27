Slaven Bilic explains reasoning behind controversial West Brom player call

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic insists that Kamil Grosicki will have a role to play this season, even though the winger failed to make the bench in the defeat to Brentford last night.

The Polish international was signed in January after an excellent first half to the campaign with Hull but he has struggled to get going at Albion.

And, even with Bilic allowed to make five substitutions in the game and select a bigger bench, the 32-year-old wasn’t involved at Griffin Park – a decision which annoyed many fans who feel he should be getting chances ahead of the likes of Kyle Edwards and Matt Phillips.

That prompted some to suggest something may have gone on behind the scenes, however Bilic told the Express & Star that wasn’t the case and revealed the wide man will feature in the coming weeks.

“It’s down to selection. I spoke to him yesterday. He is going to play, he hasn’t played the first couple of games but he is going to play.

“He hasn’t played the first couple of games because we had Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinosn and Kyle Edwards who were in front of him.”

The verdict

It shows the ridiculous strength in depth that Albion have when Grosicki can’t get in the squad but the reality is that some of those ahead of him don’t deserve to be on merit.

The fact the Baggies haven’t scored in four league games shows those in the final third aren’t doing enough and changes need to be made.

Clearly, Bilic is ready to do that and given his comments you would be surprised if Grosicki wasn’t involved in some capacity against Sheffield Wednesday in the week.

