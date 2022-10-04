Slaven Bilic explains key tactical decision at Watford

Watford head coach Slaven Bilic has explained his reasoning for opting for a back four instead of a three following his first match in charge of the Hornets.

Former boss Rob Edwards had deployed his favoured back three formation at Vicarage Road until he was sacked, but this left certain players playing out of position.

For example, Ismaila Sarr, an out and out winger, was made to play as a striker, and Hassane Kamara, a left-back, made to play right-wing-back.

Speaking ahead of the club’s clash with Swansea City tomorrow evening, Bilic has explained the reasoning behind moving away from that back three system.

“I think we put them in a shape that suits most of the players the best.” Bilic told the media, via Sky Sports Football.

“We put them in a shape where they feel most comfortable and in their natural positions where I think, or we think, that they can give Watford their best.

“We encouraged them to play, we showed them a few patterns of course, how we defend, how we attack, how we open, how we close them down.”

Bilic would later add: “We just wanted to put everybody, but especially our best players, in the positions where they can influence the game the most.”

Watford host Swansea City in Championship action tomorrow evening, with the Hornets looking for back to back victories for the first time this season.

The Verdict

A switch to a back four makes complete sense for Watford.

When Rob Edwards took over, he explained he wasn’t wedded to the system, yet, despite Watford not recruiting the players capable of playing in that formation, the former Hornets boss always seemed to want to revert to that line up.

That was despite it being abundantly clear that not only do Watford not have the players for that system, but that, in fact, a back four with wingers actually suits them to a tee.

As such, it is good to see Bilic recognise this and put the players to use effectively in the club’s 4-0 victory over Stoke City on Sunday.

There are still improvements to come performance wise, and it will be interesting to see how the Hornets address those against Swansea City tomorrow night.