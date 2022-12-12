Slaven Bilic discusses absence of Ismaila Sarr from Watford’s draw with Hull

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has admitted that he expected to play Ismaila Sarr against Hull but the attacker hadn’t turned up to training prior to the game.

The Senegal international impressed for his country at the World Cup and played the full game as they were eliminated against England on Sunday December 4.

With the Hornets next game a week later, it was thought that Sarr would be involved, particularly as international teammate Iliman Ndiaye played for Sheffield United on Saturday.

Therefore, it was a surprise to see Sarr not in the 18 against the Tigers and Bilic gave an honest update when discussing the absence of his key man to the Watford Observer after the game.

“We expected him back and I hoped he would be involved. Of course we miss Sarr. If had been here yesterday, of course I would have played him. He didn’t come, he wasn’t at training yesterday, so he was out. From then on I was totally concentrated on the game.

“I hoped he would be here, he wasn’t here, so that’s it. Of course I expect him back this week. I expected him back even earlier.”

The verdict

This is not a good look for Sarr and the Watford fans will rightly be annoyed that he didn’t return in time for the Hull game, especially as they didn’t win.

Bilic hasn’t gone in too hard on the player here but you can tell that he isn’t happy and it’s going to be a difficult one for him to manage as he will need to punish the player but he will also recognise that Sarr is crucial to their promotion push.

So, talks will be needed in the week as Watford prepare for their trip to Huddersfield next up.

