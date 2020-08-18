Slaven Bilic confirms West Brom transfer interest in trio

Slaven Bilic has confirmed West Bromwich Albion’s interest in Ivo Grbic, Mislav Orsic and Filip Krovinovic, but admitted that moves for Grbic and Orsic could be hard to pull off.

Grbic – a 24-year-old goalkeeper who plays for Lokomotiva – has recently been linked with a move to the Hawthorns, as per the Express and Star.

The Croatian goalkeeper, if he came in, would provide competition for Sam Johnstone, with Ali Al-Habsi leaving the club at the end of the season and Jonathan Bond being linked with moves away.

Amid speculation linking the shot-stopper with Atletico Madrid, though, Bilic has confirmed that he isn’t confident that they will be able to lure Grbic to the Hawthorns.

Dinamo Zagreb attacker Mislav Orsic, meanwhile, has also been linked with a move to the Hawthorns, after being linked with a move back in January.

The 27-year-old scored 21 goals this season, but Bilic fears that Albion will be priced out of a move for the Croatian.

Finally, Bilic moved to confirm his interest in Filip Krovinovic, who spent the 2019/20 season on loan at West Brom from Benfica.

In an interview with Index HR, Bilic said: “We don’t have that much money yet. I expected we would have more. I told the owners that we had done a hard job, but also that we had to do something now.

“Krovinovic is a priority, I will do everything for him to stay. He has improved a lot, he can play in several positions and whether he is the holder of the game or sitting on the bench he is always smiling.

“Oršić was up to date in January, it was not realised. Now it will be difficult to realise.

“I watched Ivo Grbić in Šibenik, he is a top goalkeeper, I try everything if this does not happen with Atletico, but I am not confident.”

The Verdict

This is a frustrating update for Albion fans.

They would have hoped to have made a signing by now with their Premier League campaign edging closer, but that hasn’t been the case thus far.

Albion will have to recruit wisely this summer, and it’s wise of Bilic not to splash huge amounts of cash when finances are likely to be tight.