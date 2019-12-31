Slaven Bilic confirms early West Brom transfer business

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed that the club are going to sign Matheus Pereira on a permanent basis during the January window.

The attacking midfielder joined the Baggies on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon back in the summer and has quickly established himself as one of the best players in the league.

Pereira has weighed in with five goals and contributed 11 assists so far this season and his form has caught the eye.

Part of the initial deal that brought the 23-year-old to The Hawthorns gave Albion a chance to sign the Brazilian on a a permanent basis for around £8.25m.

And, speaking to Sky Sports, Bilic revealed that the club will be doing just that.

“It should happen as he likes it here, he loves it here. He has found himself here and is feeling very important. We love him, he loves us. He is important to us, we are important to him.

“We have an option and of course we are going to activate it as soon as possible because he has done more than enough to be sure he is a big time player for us.”

The verdict

This makes complete sense for the Baggies and it’s a no-brainer in truth.

Even though he hasn’t been at his brilliant best in the past few weeks, Pereira has already shown that he is a quality player and when you consider his age, along with the supposed fee, it’s a bargain for Albion.

His form will have caught the eye and Albion will want to sort this as soon as possible and it should help Pereira knowing his long-term future is sorted.

