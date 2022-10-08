Slaven Bilic confirms defensive boost for Watford ahead of Blackpool trip

Watford manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed that centre back William Troost-Ekong will be in his side’s matchday squad for his side’s trip to Blackpool on Saturday.

Troot-Ekong has missed each of Watford’s last two games, after picking up a hamstring injury while on international duty with Nigeria towards the end of last month.

As a result, the centre back has yet to make an appearance for the Hornets since the appointment of Bilic as manager, although it seems that could change sooner rather than later.

Providing an update on Troost-Ekong ahead of that trip to Bloomfield Road, Bilic told Watford’s official website: “Ekong trained with us yesterday [Thursday October 6] – he looks good, and he’s definitely going to be in the squad. That’s a big positive for us, particularly with our injury problems at the back.”

So far this season, the 29-year-old has made just two Championship appearances for Watford, having struggled for game time under former manager Rob Edwards.

The Hornets go into that clash with Blackpool tenth in the second-tier standings, just a point adrift of the play-off places as things stand.

The Verdict

This does feel like something of a boost for those involved.

For Watford they are now getting back a solid and reliable defensive option, which does feel important given the availability issues Bilic alluded to in their backline.

Meanwhile, it will be a relief for Troost-Ekong to be back in contention, given he will surely have been keen to get back playing regular football, after his struggles for game time earlier in the campaign.

As a result, this does look like it should work well for everyone concerned, and should give Watford an extra bit of confidence ahead of that trip to Blackpool.