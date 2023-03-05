Slaven Bilic comments on his Watford future following Preston North End stalemate

Watford‘s poor Championship form continued on Saturday afternoon when they slumped to a goalless draw at Vicarage Road against Preston North End.

The Hornets’ run of results stretched to just one victory in their last eight league outings as despite having 60 per cent possession of the ball, they were unable to convert any of their chances on the day against the Lilywhites.

North End also had their chances though and perhaps should have had a man advantage in the second half when Troy Parrott appear to have been downed by Ryan Porteous with the Scot being the last man, but referee Gavin Ward remained unmoved.

The match stayed 0-0 until the final whistle and as a result of just their eighth point out of a possible 24, they are now sitting in ninth position in the Championship table and four points off the play-offs.

Performances perhaps have not been up to the expected standard with the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr in the starting 11, and it has led to some Watford fans calling manager Slaven Bilic’s job into question.

The Croat was questioned post-match about his future, but insisted it is up to Hornets owner Gino Pozzo to make that decision if he sees fit.

“That’s not a question for me,” Bilic told the Watford Observer.

“I know why they brought me here, and they’ve been very good towards me.

“I have a good relationship, but I know that I have a job to do.

“About that kind of question, I won’t say that I’m not bothered but I’m absolutely concentrated on my job. That is the thing I can have an influence on.

“The rest is not in my hands, it’s not in my control, it’s not my decision.”

The Verdict

With the turnover of managers that Watford tend to go through, you’d have to say that Bilic could be growing closer to the exit door at Vicarage Road.

He came in to replace Rob Edwards with promotion-winning experience from the Championship but didn’t have the expected new manager bounce fully – there were quite a few wins but also disappointing defeats as well.

The squad that Watford have should really be in the play-offs comfortably, and yes injuries have played their part to an extent, but they should definitely be higher in the table on paper than they are now.

Could a new manager come in now and do a better job that Bilic? Perhaps, but Watford would be wise to stick it out for the rest of the season to see if he can turn around their fortunes.