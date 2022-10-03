Slaven Bilic calls on Watford to improve in specific area

Watford head coach Slaven Bilic has called for his side to be braver and play with more confidence when not leading a match.

The Hornets secured an emphatic victory in the Croatian’s first match in charge yesterday afternoon, beating Stoke City 4-0 away from home.

Goals from Ismaila Sarr, Ken Sema, Keinan Davis and Vakoun Bayo left the new Hornets head coach happy with his side on the day, but when prompted, he did call for them to improve in one key area.

“[Be a] bit more brave.” Bilic said when asked where his side could improve following the victory, via Sky Sports.

“It’s difficult but I would like them to play, when the result is 0-0, or when we are losing 1-0, to play with confidence.

“Of course it is not always easy.

“You have the crowd, you have the media, you have the question marks and they are rising when you are losing.

“But that’s the goal, that’s the aim, to play confident no matter what the result is.”

Speaking further on the victory, the Croatian called it a ‘dream start’

“It’s a great win for us, great start, dream start to be fair and well deserved.” Bilic added.

“Clean sheet, four goals, the strikers they scored goals, that’s what you really want.

“That’s what you dream before a game.”

Watford next face Swansea City in Championship action.

Kick off on between the two sides on Wednesday night is scheduled for 7:45PM UK time.

The Verdict

What a start it was for Slaven Bilic yesterday.

It was a brilliant result from the Croatian and you could see from the passion in his post match interview that he is excited to be back in the dugout.

Of course, it is only one match and neither he nor Watford will be getting carried away.

The games come thick and fast over the next six weeks, though, which could play into Bilic’s hands if he can make a fast start at Vicarage Road and get the confidence flowing.

If Watford can get another victory against Swansea in midweek, for example, the players may well begin to play with that confidence and bravery Bilic is eluding to.