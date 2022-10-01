Slaven Bilic addresses reports Watford contacted him to take over last season

Watford head coach Slaven Bilic has dismissed claims that the club approached him last season.

Following the Croatian being appointed Hornets head coach, reports surfaced that Watford had approached Bilic towards the back end of last season to take over from Roy Hodgson prior to their relegation to the Championship.

However, speaking to the media for the first time today, the 54-year-old was quick to dismiss those claims.

“I heard about those reports, I have been told what has been written about me and meetings in April or whatever. No, it’s simply not true. No, definitely not,” Bilic told the media, via the Watford Observer.

“I’m not going to lie, I can’t exactly remember what I was doing or who I met four or five years ago, but not in April.

“The first time the board approached me about this job was about a week ago.

Watford quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Hornets youth players play for now?

1 of 20 BRITT ASOMBALONGA ALANYASPOR ADANA DEMIRSPOR

“It was after the international break started, that was the first time.”

Nevertheless, Slaven Bilic is now in the building at Vicarage Road and will take charge of the Championship side from here on out.

The Croatian is set to take charge of his first match away at Stoke City this weekend.

The Verdict

It was interesting to hear Slaven Bilic deny some of the things that have been reported in the last week.

On one hand, you know that those reports would not surface were there nothing in it, but then on the other, why would Bilic deny it?

I think the most important thing is that he is now officially in charge at the club, and everyone now must start to look forward.

There is no doubt that Edwards’ exit has caused further tension and anger from them towards those in charge of the club, but, they will all be behind Slaven Bilic come Sunday lunchtime’s kick-off at the Bet 365 Stadium.

I highly doubt the same can be said for the club’s current ownership, though.