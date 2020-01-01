Slaven Bilic addresses Grady Diangana situation at West Brom

Slaven Bilic has admitted the change in manager at West Ham may not help West Brom when it comes to keeping Grady Diangana at the club.

The winger joined Albion on a season-long loan in the summer and has quickly become a vital part of the side under the former Hammers boss at The Hawthorns.

However, the Premier League side have the option to recall Diangana in the New Year and with the side currently struggling in the top-flight, there is a feeling amongst some that they could do with him.

The situation hasn’t been helped with the Londoners changing manager, with David Moyes the man who will have to make the decision.

And, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of today’s game with Leeds, Bilic revealed that they’re just going to have to wait and see.

“He loves it here and in the long-term, it is great for West Ham United with the plan for him to stay with us for the whole season.

“But now they have changed their manager, we don’t know what will happen but hopefully he will stay. It is out of our hands but we are trying our best.”

The England U21 international will not be involved today as he recovers from a back injury that has kept him out the past three fixtures.

The verdict

This obviously is a major concern for West Brom because Diangana has been outstanding this season with his pace and skill down the left flank and it’s no coincidence that their poor form recently has come with him out injured.

From West Ham’s perspective, you have to say it would be baffling if they didn’t bring him back. They are struggling and they have someone who has been one of the best players in the Championship ready to make an impact if they want.

Of course, Albion will be praying that doesn’t happen but they have to be preparing for the worst.

