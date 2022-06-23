Slater in: As things stand, is this Hull City’s best XI as 22/23 season approaches?

Even though it’s set to be an incredibly busy summer in East Riding of Yorkshire, there has been a surprising lack of transfer movement at Hull City so far as we get towards the end of June.

Many Championship clubs have now started pre-season training with the 2022-23 season and are making some crucial additions to their side.

There is silence however from the MKM Stadium in terms of official incomings, although there is plenty to talk about when it comes to players who may be arriving and ones who look to be on the verge of putting pen-to-paper.

As things stand though, let’s look at the best starting 11 Shota Arveladze could possibly field for the Tigers right now.

As evidenced by the best starting team on paper that Hull could field right now, there is definitely a need to improve in a lot of areas on the pitch.

First and foremost, it’s unclear as to whether Arveladze will stick with the 3-4-3 system that he utilised since his January replacement of Grant McCann, or if he will change to a 4-2-3-1 that he has used for the majority of his managerial career.

In-between the sticks, Matt Ingham’s optional year was taken up in his contract, but the general consensus is that the Tigers will do all they can to get Nathan Baxter back from Chelsea.

Defence wise, Hull look solid enough in the middle, but some more experience could be necessary, so it’s no surprise that former Tigers centre-half Curtis Davies has been linked with a return.

A wing-back on either side of the pitch would also be handy, as would some new midfielders as it’s unlikely that the current pairing of Greg Docherty and Regan Slater will be strong enough for where owner Acun Ilicali wants to be next season.

A plethora of engine room operators have been linked though – Jean Michael Seri, Adama Traore and Ozan Tufan to name a few, and movement could happen on some of those in the coming weeks.

As for attacking options, Keane Lewis-Potter being included as a centre-forward tells you all you need to know – Hull need strikers and a few of them.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh’s loan move from Fenerbahce should be made permanent, but he is more of a wide player who cuts in, so a few more forwards will be needed – and that’s not even mentioning the bids that may come for Lewis-Potter’s services.

All in all, the current Hull starting 11 on paper is pretty weak, and moves need to be made soon so the Tigers are not short going in to the 2022-23 campaign.