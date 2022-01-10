Slask Wroclaw considering swoop for 26-year-old Blackpool player

There could be a departure from Bloomfield Road this month, with Slask Wroclaw considering a deal for Daniel Gretarsson as reported by WroclawskieFakty in Poland.

The defender is signed on to play for the Seasiders until the end of the current campaign but with no new deal yet on the table, he could depart for a free in the summer.

That means a deal could be done on the cheap this month if Blackpool are prepared to cash-in on him now rather than let him leave for nothing. There certainly appears to be interest in his services, with Slask Wroclaw believed to be keen to snap him up.

He’s played in England and has experience of the second and third tiers but has managed only three games in the league for them so far this campaign. Before his move to Bloomfield Road, he also picked up plenty of gametime in Norway with Aalesund. With over 60 games in that division too, he has plenty of experience to draw upon.

Now, with gametime hard to come by at the Seasiders, he could be set to leave England play abroad again. Poland could be the next destination for him, with Wroclaw ready to do business.

They are currently sat in tenth place in the Ekstraklasa table and the addition of the 26-year-old midway through the season with his level of experience could help them kick on in the remainder of the campaign.

If he can’t get action at Blackpool and Neil Critchley doesn’t have plans to keep him, then a deal could certainly be the right move for all parties.

The Verdict

Daniel Gretarsson hasn’t looked a bad player in England by any means and when he featured in League One, he looked fairly solid at the club.

The issue with the player has been a number of injuries keeping him sidelined and that he has been unable to ultimately get on the field and play. With just three games in the league so far this season, he can’t get on the pitch regularly and he may be better served looking elsewhere.

A move to Poland and to Wroclaw would no doubt allow him to get more action – and that could allow him to continue his development by getting more playing time and potentially become a really solid defender.

Right now, he can’t do that being sat on the bench at Bloomfield Road. That means he may need to go out the exit door this month in order to become the player he can be.