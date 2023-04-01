Sunderland earned a hard-fought goalless draw against Championship leaders Burnley at Turf Moor last night and Black Cats fans have been debating the performance of 21-year-old midfielder Pierre Ekwah.

Ekwah joined the Black Cats from West Ham United in January as part of the North East club's recent focus on youth in the transfer market.

With Corry Evans out for the season with injury, the Frenchman was handed his first start last night - slotting into central midfield alongside Dan Neil.

It was a testing full debut for Ekwah, who was playing away against the best side in the Championship and a Premier League-quality midfield trio in Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, and Jack Cork.

The France U20 international played 64 minutes before being replaced by compatriot Edouard Michut, finishing with 82% pass completion and an 80% ground duel success rate as well as one clearance and one tackle (Sofascore).

Ekwah's performance has proven divisive and caused a debate to break out between Black Cats supporters on Twitter.

There are some that have slated the youngster...

While others have jumped to his aid...