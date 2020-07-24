‘Sky’s the limit’ – Many Leeds fans react as Radrizzani offers message concerning future

Leeds United are back in the Premier League and fans will be looking forward to seeing what their side is going to do in the top flight next year.

The men from Elland Road have had a top campaign and now the plan will be to make this summer window count and sign players that are going to keep them in the Premier League for years to come.

Plenty of rumours are already coming out of the woodwork at the moment, and those in charge of recruitment are bound to be working hard to get deals lined up right now.

Andrea Radrizzani has taken to Twitter, meanwhile, to reflect on the club’s recent success and has said that work is already underway for the next chapter at the club:

Unforgettable week. Thank you Leeds 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/PqdO6jajE5 — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) July 24, 2020

Naturally, fans have reacted to this on Twitter so let’s take a look at some of what has been said about the club owner’s message:

Thank you Andrea, also send our regards to Kenny Dalglish for pointing you in the right direction and us back to the Premier League.👏👏👏 — Steptoe. 🏆 (@tony_passmore) July 24, 2020

We should be thanking you Andrea 🙏 — Jacob Wadsworth🏆 (@JacobWadsworth6) July 24, 2020

No – Thank you @andrearadri you did what you said you would, you've got us to achieve our dream, that once again, we are a premier league team. You will be forever remembered in leeds history. I'm watching take us home right now – nice & relaxed now we've finally done it 🤣👊 — Tony LUFC 🏆 (@Tonylufc28) July 24, 2020

Thank you @andrearadri and all the staff at @LUFC – fully deserved! — Charlsella Bielsenberg 💛💙 (@charlieros1e) July 24, 2020

Thank you for making us believe again and reigniting the old flame! 🔥 what a success you and the club have become in such a short space of time and I am even more impressed at how quick you learnt from the mistakes in the first season. The sky is the limit for us now! — Adam Clarke (@AdamClarke19) July 24, 2020

The premier league doesn’t know what’s going hit them does it? Enjoy the summer Andrear 💪 — Barney V2 PREM 🏆 (@barney___21) July 24, 2020

Thank YOU! After years of mismanagement and owners who frankly would be better placed in a circus. Thank you for everything you have done and for the hope and success you’ve brought back to the club. I hope you know how much it means to us all. Let’s keep going..🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Nick (@Nicklufc801) July 24, 2020

Thank you Andrea. You have done wonderful things for this club thus far. Long may this relationship continue — PaulLUFC 🏆 (@PaulLUFC1919) July 24, 2020

You bought our stadium back, invested in our youth, brought in the best coach and gave our club a soul again. We owe you thanks Andrea not the other way around. — Gavin (@GenericHandle18) July 24, 2020