Swansea City striker Joel Piroe has attracted interest from two unnamed Premier League clubs, according to Sky Sports News' Transfer Centre.

Who is Joel Piroe?

Piroe joined Swansea in the summer of 2021 from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven, with the deal worth to be around £1.5 million.

The 23-year-old was born in the Netherlands and came through the academy at NEC Youth.

He then joined Feyenoord at a young age before, a year later, moving to PSV’s academy. He made his way through the club’s youth system and even had a spell on loan at Sparta Rotterdam.

Before joining Swansea, Piroe only made 14 first-team appearances for PSV and scored just three goals.

However, since moving to the Championship side, Piroe has netted 44 goals in 92 appearances. 20 of them came this season as the Swans finished in the top half.

His performances for Swansea don’t seem to have gone unnoticed with the report (06/06; 11:05am) stating that two unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in his services.

It also adds that should Swansea’s valuation for the forward be met, the club would be willing to allow him to leave this summer.

When does Joel Piroe’s contract expire at Swansea?

The 23-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Welsh club, so this summer is more than likely the club’s final chance to get a fee for the forward.

It is likely Swansea will be asking for a lot more than the original £1.5 million they paid PSV in 2021.

Would Joel Piroe be a good signing for a Premier League team?

There is no doubt that Piroe has been excellent since he joined Swansea, and it won’t be a surprise to many of their supporters that he is attracting interest.

Russell Martin’s expected departure will leave a big hole at the football club, but it could be argued that Piroe’s exit would be an even bigger loss.

The Dutchman has been prolific for two seasons in a team that hasn’t been one of the best sides in the Championship.

There would be a concern in terms of him doing the same in a league above, but with him still being young and improving, under the right team and manager, he could flourish even more.

At this stage no team has made a move for Piroe, but any interest from the Premier League would surely get the attention of Piroe.