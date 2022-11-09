Sky Sports pundits react to news involving Luton Town manager Nathan Jones and Southampton

Current Luton Town manager Nathan Jones could well be on his way to the Premier League after Southampton were granted permission for talks.

It emerged earlier this week that Jones was in advanced talks with the South Coast side after Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked, leaving many resigned to his potential departure.

Jones did however take charge of Luton’s 2-0 away defeat to Stoke on Tuesday evening and discussed the links after the game, refusing to rule out staying at Kenilworth Road.

That hasn’t stopped EFL pundits Hal Robson-Kanu and Jobi McAnuff giving their thoughts on the links, as they discussed the prospect of Jones moving on to Southampton on Sky Sports Football after Watford’s 2-0 win over Reading.

When asked if the move was a good one, Robson-Kanu said: “I think it’s only a positive. Seeing coaches have the opportunity to come from the Championship and ply their trade in the Premier League is only going to be good.

“Hopefully for Nathan Jones, he’s done phenomenally well at Luton and he’s earnt the right with what he’s built, consistently over time with teams in this league.”

McAnuff echoed those thoughts, going onto say: “Southampton have got a really young squad and they’ve gone down that road in terms of recruitment and clearly, Nathan Jones has a fantastic track record of developing players, improving them and putting a team together that is hard to beat.”

Jones has taken Luton from League Two and turned them into a Championship team capable of pushing for promotion into Premier League and all on a tight budget.

The Verdict

Of course it will be disappointing for Luton supporters to lose Jones given the success he’s had at the club. As Robson-Kanu and McAnuff suggest, he’s earnt the opportunity to manage at a higher level.

However, the club are brilliantly run and there’s no better time for the club to be able to attract a manager as good and as effective as Jones.

Like Jones, they’re an attractive proposition for many managers and coaches and they will no doubt be inundated with links and applications for the role should Jones decide to take the Southampton job.