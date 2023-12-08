Highlights Coventry City is struggling in the Championship this season after several squad changes

Despite their position in the bottom third of the table, they are only eight points off the play-off spots

Coventry has been wasteful in front of goal and has missed key chances, but they have the potential to make a push for the play-offs.

One of the feel-good stories of the 2022-23 Championship season, Coventry City are finding the second tier of English football much harder this time around after a plethora of squad changes over the summer.

Much of that was forced upon manager Mark Robins after two significant exits from the club, but even he would have been hoping for better from his new-look squad as they approach the halfway mark of the campaign.

Coventry City's Championship league table position

Despite their run to the play-off final last season, it was always going to be difficult for Mark Robins' side to match that thanks to the departures of important players like Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer over the summer.

Perhaps it wasn't to be expected though that after 19 matches the Midlands club would be in the bottom third of the Championship table though, sitting just six points above QPR in 22nd spot in the drop zone.

Such is the close-knit nature of the Championship though, Coventry are only eight points off the play-off spots, but they will need to turn thei fortunes around soon.

Despite the indifferent actual results they have picked up, there are signs that Coventry have been desperately unlucky in some matches.

And considering they are ranked ninth in the xG (Expected Goals) table for the division, it suggests that the Sky Blues have been wasteful in-front of goal and haven't been taking their chances to climb closer to the play-offs, with the big-money additions of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright yet to really get firing so far.

Goodman: "Coventry can climb into the play-offs"

In the eyes of Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman though, there is no reason why the Sky Blues cannot pick up their form from now on and make a push for the play-offs, especially when the chasing pack behind West Brom in fifth position are all very much bunched up together.

"I would say that the cream has risen to the top of the Championship," Goodman said.

"You look at Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds, Southampton, West Brom, Hull, Blackburn, Sunderland, Watford and Middlesbrough - those are good teams and Norwich have had a morale boost.

"I can't see any team breaking into that. But if there is one team that can do it, that team is Coventry.

"I look at the squad and I look at the performances ahead of results and they've played well and they really haven't had the results they deserve. That is because they are missing massive chances, time after time.

"Only three teams have missed more big chances than Coventry. They've scored 24 goals from an XG of 29.5, so they should have five or six more goals than they do have and that's really crucial.

"They're eight points off a play-off spot and they really should be a lot closer. I'm not saying that they're going to bridge that gap and make a charge, because that would be stupid of me.

"But if I had to pick a team from those in the bottom half to make a charge, I would say Coventry would be that team."