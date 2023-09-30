Leeds United were unbeaten in their previous six league matches in the 2023-24 Championship season - until they met a revitalised Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

There had been plenty of signs that the Whites were starting to settle and gel under Daniel Farke's stewardship, with three goals knocked past both Millwall and Watford in recent weeks.

However, they walked into a Southampton team who were out to prove a point following four defeats on the spin, and the match got off to the worst possible start for Leeds as after just two minutes, Adam Armstrong latched on to a Kyle Walker-Peters through ball before delicately dinking it over Illan Meslier.

It got even worse for United just after the half hour mark as Will Smallbone slotted home a Kamaldeen Sulemana cross, and four minutes later Armstrong twisted Sam Byram up and put another chance away to put the hosts 3-0 to the good.

Pascal Struijk did get one goal back in the second half, but that was as good as it got for the Yorkshire side in what was a miserable long trip down south - and there were incidents outside of the goals that drew the ire of fans and also pundits.

There was a moment in the first half before the half-hour mark where Walker-Peters was allowed to burst up the pitch, where he was not tracked by United winger Crysencio Summerville which allowed him plenty of space.

And that prompted a response from Leeds-born Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman, who was co-commentating on the match and spotted that Summerville was perhaps not giving his all.

What has Don Goodman said about Crysencio Summerville?

Moments after the flashpoint happened in the first half, Goodman said, via MOT Leeds News: "If anything had come from that, Crysencio Summerville would have been feeling the wrath of Daniel Farke I’m sure.

“He let Kyle Walker-Peters go way too easily, way too easily.

"Has to be more urgency than this, look where Kyle Walker-Peters picks this up, and look how easily Summerville just lets him go. ‘I’m not going to chase you, yeah I think I’ll start jogging now’.

“If anything comes from that in my day you’re getting pinned up against the dressing room wall.

"I know we don’t do that anymore but, needs to do better. Needs to have more desire, needs to have more hunger.”

Should Crysencio Summerville be dropped following performance v Southampton?

Truth be told, no-one from Leeds United's starting 11 had a good game against the Saints, which was a surprise considering how settled they were looking under Farke and how little confidence their opponents had going into the contest.

A lot of Leeds' first 11 from the match would look comfortable in Premier League teams, so there's no real explanation as to why it just didn't click against Russell Martin's side.

Summerville was one of the poorer players on the day, and his place in Farke's starting line-up could be in jeopardy ahead of the visit of Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night.

Jaidon Anthony could be a like-for-like replacement on the left for the Dutchman, or Georginio Rutter could come out to the left to allow Patrick Bamford to start as the lone striker if Farke wanted to go all out attack.

There is definitely options at the German's disposal, and Summerville could feel the wrath for a lacklustre showing on the south coast.