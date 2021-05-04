Sky Sports pundit slams key Sheffield Wednesday figure ahead of crucial week in relegation battle

Keith Andrews has criticised Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri for the club’s struggles this season.

The Owls head into the final day of the campaign sitting 23rd in the Championship, three points from safety ahead of a potentially decisive clash against relegation rivals Derby at Pride Park.

Firstly, all eyes will be on Rotherham as they take on Luton Town tonight, with Wednesday and Derby both desperate for a Hatters victory.

Given it’s out of their hands right now, Wednesday are still favourites to go down and Andrews told the EFL Podcast that a range of bad decisions from the top at Hillsborough has put them in this situation.

“Dejphon Chansiri, in trying to get to the holy land of the Premier League, and not spending the money wisely. This has not just crept up on them, likewise with Derby County.

“The squad was slightly unbalanced and you look at the amount of head coaches and managers they’ve had this season, different messages. It has been a crazy, crazy season.”

Darren Moore’s side were uninspiring as they drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest last time out.

The verdict

There won’t be many disagreeing with Andrews’ statement here as Chansiri has made plenty of bad decisions over the years which has contributed to Wednesday’s current plight.

He started with the right intentions but the managerial decisions after Carlos Carvalhal just hasn’t worked out at all.

So, whether the club are relegated or not, Chansiri needs to hold his hands up to the mistakes he has made, but the only focus right now is to ensure the Owls stay in the Championship.

