Sky Sports pundit shares three-goal score prediction as Luton Town prepare for Bristol City fixture

Luton Town sit fourth in the Championship standings and still have a slight chance of battling for automatic promotion in what remains of this season.

Sitting seven points from Sheffield United in second, who they beat 1-0 at the weekend, sights will be set on battling for the top two as ambitions remain high.

However, a play-off finish will also represent another excellent season of defying odds and as things stand, they bridge a five-point advantage over Norwich City in seventh.

As for tomorrow’s opponents, Bristol City, they have lost just once in the league in their last 12 fixtures, managing to keep three clean sheets in their last four matches.

Think you’re a hardcore Luton Town fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded in 1875! True False

Expecting a tight game to be played out at Kenilworth Road, David Prutton believes that the Hatters will emerge victorious by a scoreline of two goals to one.

The verdict

Bizarrely enough, it has been Luton’s away form that has carried them up the table this season but their record at Kenilworth Road under the lights is enough to give them confidence.

With automatic promotion still possible, they know that they need to be securing victories at home in games like this one, however, the Robins will be difficult opponents.

Quite evidently heading in the right direction, Bristol City have displayed a gritty side to them this season but have also played some very good football.

It would be no surprise if the Hatters edge this one in Bedfordshire tomorrow evening but it would also be no shock if a draw is played out.