Sky Sports pundit shares score prediction for Cardiff City’s clash with Peterborough United

Cardiff City will be looking to build upon their recent victories over Nottingham Forest and Barnsley when they face Peterborough United in the Championship tomorrow.

The Bluebirds were eliminated from the FA Cup last weekend as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Premier League side Liverpool.

Currently 20th in the second-tier standings, Cardiff could alleviate their fears of being dragged into a relegation battle in the coming months if they seal all three points in their showdown with Posh.

Peterborough recently picked up a morale-boosting victory over Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup and will now be determined to launch a push for survival in the coming months.

Despite the fact that they have lost four of their last five league games, Posh are still only two points adrift of safety as fellow strugglers Reading have experienced a woeful run of form in recent months.

By securing a victory over Cardiff, Peterborough will leapfrog the Royals in the table if Veljko Paunovic’s side slip up in their meeting with Bristol City.

In his latest Sky Sports column, pundit David Prutton has predicted that the Bluebirds will beat Posh 2-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday.

The Verdict

Although Cardiff will need to be at their best if they are to match Prutton’s prediction, there is no reason why they cannot overcome the challenge that Peterborough will pose tomorrow.

Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu will both be keen to deliver the goods in this fixture after scoring goals on their respective debuts for the club.

Having missed his side’s meeting with Liverpool due to the fact that he featured for Middlesbrough in the third round of the competition, Ikpeazu may be in line to make his first start for the Bluebirds on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Rubin Colwill will be brimming with confidence heading into the club’s meeting with Posh after finding the back of the net at Anfield and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is handed another opportunity to impress in this fixture by Steve Morison.