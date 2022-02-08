Sky Sports pundit shares score prediction as Swansea City travel to Stoke City

Stoke City still possess a chance of making the play-offs this season, that is despite a downward turn of form over the last couple of months.

The Potters started the campaign challenging around the automatic positions, however, they have been dealt some pretty harsh injury blows which has damaged their attempts of maintaining that early form.

Michael O’Neill’s side have now picked up just five points from their last seven league matches, but they do remain six points from the much-desired play-offs.

Swansea will be looking to build on Saturday evening’s 1-0 victory over promotion-hopefuls Blackburn Rovers.

Quiz: Did Stoke City win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 H v Reading W L D

The Swans have shown inconsistencies this season, however, they are still adapting to Russell Martin’s unique style of play.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton has found it difficult to split the two teams and has gone for a 1-1 draw.

The verdict

Despite sitting in 16th place, Swansea still have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs this season, as they are just 10 points shy of West Brom in sixth.

It takes a run of good form and Martin’s side could be well in contention for a play-off spot, as we have seen Swansea play some excellent football already this season.

Stoke do have Nick Powell back now, and they did recruit well in January, which are two positives as they continue to chase down a top-six place when May comes.

It is very difficult to split these two teams, meaning a draw seems the most likely outcome, however, it would be no shock to see Stoke start a run of some sort over the next few weeks.