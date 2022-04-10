Sky Sports pundit shares score prediction as Huddersfield Town prepare for Luton Town clash

Huddersfield Town welcome Luton Town to The John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow evening, as the promotion-chasing duo look to continue their excellent seasons thus far.

Not many would have expected both clubs to battle it out for a spot in next season’s Premier League, with the Terriers and the Hatters looking to keep hold of their play-off positions.

Carlos Corberan’s side responded to two defeats going into the international break with a 1-0 victory at Hull City a week ago last Friday.

The Bedfordshire outfit come into tomorrow’s clash without a defeat in their last four, drawing their two games since the international break.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton has found it too difficult to split the two sides, opting for a 1-1 draw as a result.

The verdict

Huddersfield have been mightily impressive throughout this campaign, proving to possess the defensive resilience that is required whilst they have also been devastating going forward at times.

Corberan has done an excellent job thus far this season, converting the Terriers from a club thinking about avoiding the Championship drop, to one that has a Premier League return in its sights.

Equally, Jones has seen a lot of success as a Luton manager, with promotion to the Premier League remaining a genuine possibility for his Luton side.

The Hatters have enjoyed yet another season of progression but will not be getting too excited yet with a lot still to play for.

In agreement with Prutton, it is very difficult to split these two sides, with a 1-1 draw perhaps being the best assessment of what is to come tomorrow evening.