Sky Sports pundit shares score prediction as Fulham take on Preston North End

Fulham will be hoping that promotion back to the Premier League is secured during this gameweek, with the Whites possessing the opportunity to make their top-flight return today, without playing.

Should Nottingham Forest lose at home to West Brom this evening, then Fulham will be promoted, with a draw also appearing to be not enough for the Reds, with the Cottagers having a much superior goal difference.

Should Forest win, then Fulham will have the chance to secure automatic promotion tomorrow, when they welcome Preston North End to Craven Cottage.

Fulham have picked up seven points in their last seven games, slowing down after what has been an excellent campaign for the most part.

Sitting in 13th, and seven points from the play-offs, the chances of a top-six finish are certainly slim but still mathematically possible.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Marco Silva’s side will run out as 3-1 leaders.

The verdict

Fulham’s 2-1 defeat to Derby County on Friday meant that they had lost back-t0-back games for the first time in this Championship season, something that will spur them on to emerge victorious against Preston.

Their proximity to promotion will also add extra motivation for the Whites.

Preston still have a slight chance of achieving something this season and they will be battling on until they are unable to gain the necessary points.

It is always hard to argue with a Fulham win, and whilst inconsistencies have crept in during recent weeks, they should have the necessary firepower to win this contest.