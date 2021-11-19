Sky Sports pundit shares score prediction as Fulham host Barnsley

Barnsley perhaps face the most daunting task in the entire EFL at the moment, and that is to travel to Fulham in an attempt to take points back to Yorkshire.

The Tykes will have a new man in the dugout tomorrow, with Poya Asbahi preparing for his first match in charge of the Championship strugglers.

Barnsley are currently four points from second-tier safety, losing eight out of their last eight games.

Whilst The Tykes are desperately struggling at the moment, Fulham are doing quite the opposite.

Marco Silva’s side have won their last six matches to bridge a six-point gap between themselves and West Brom in third.

In those six games, The Cottagers have netted 21 times and conceded just the one goal.

David Prutton has predicted in his Sky Sports column that Fulham will run out as 2-0 winners at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The verdict

Fulham have fully liked into gear early into this campaign and look like an unstoppable force that could prove to be too much for The Tykes.

It remains to be seen if the international break has halted the momentum they have picked up, but ultimately, they have proven to be quality all over the pitch.

The new manager buzz has been in effect this season, with Steve Cooper seeing instant success with Nottingham Forest, whilst Johnnie Jackson has managed to turn things around at Charlton Athletic.

However, Fulham should have too much for Barnsley here, and it will be no surprise to see Fulham score three or four against The Tykes.