Sky Sports pundit shares score prediction as Bournemouth travel to Luton Town

Luton Town have been out of league action for five weeks, with their last match coming in the form of a 1-1 draw against then league leaders Fulham.

The Hatters now prepare for tomorrow’s clash against Bournemouth, with the Cherries the current occupiers of top-spot in the division.

Nathan Jones’ side sit in 16th place, with their lack of recent EFL action forcing them to slide down from mid-table.

After a testing Christmas period, Bournemouth have won their last two matches and will be viewing a third when they visit Bedfordshire.

Quiz: Can you name which club Luton Town signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 1. Tom Lockyer Millwall Bristol Rovers Charlton Exeter City

The Cherries are a point clear of Fulham in second and three points clear of Blackburn Rovers in third, with the Championship proving to be extremely competitive at the top end.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that this will finish 1-1.

The verdict

Luton have been impressive this season, and Nathan Jones’ laidback approach to the January transfer window suggests he has been content with what he has seen thus far.

Luton will be hoping that their 4-0 triumph on Sunday against Harrogate Town would have prepared them enough for a return to Championship action.

Knowing that it will not be easy by any stretch of the imagination, Bournemouth will be viewing a third win from three in Bedfordshire, a result that would certainly strengthen their credential as automatic promotion candidates.

It would be no surprise to see a very tight affair played out at Kenilworth Road at the weekend, with a narrow win to either side just as likely as a draw.