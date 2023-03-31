Coventry City welcome Stoke City to the CBS Arena tomorrow afternoon, with the Sky Blues still remaining hopeful that they can claim a play-off spot during what remains of this Championship season.

Mark Robins' side come into this contest on a nine-game unbeaten run and have subsequently cut the gap from sixth to just three points, inflicting all sorts of pressure on Millwall.

How are both teams looking?

The Sky Blues have responded fantastically well after what was a difficult start to the campaign, where they managed a mere three points in their opening seven matches and occupied bottom-spot for a relegation place for much of the opening weeks.

Alex Neil's side come into this game after a four-game unbeaten streak, amassing eight points in that time, which is particularly impressive when considering these games have come against Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Norwich City.

Despite managing more points on the road than at the Bet 365 Stadium this season, Stoke have had their difficulties away against the best teams in the division this season, managing just five points from eight away games against the division's top 10.

What's the prediction?

Sharing his score prediction for this fixture via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton expects four goals in this one but cannot split them, opting for a 2-2 draw.

It is set to be a good battle between two teams who will be confident that three points can be achieved after their recent run of form, however, it remains to be seen what kind of impact the international break would have had.

With the Sky Blues still vying for a play-off spot and possessing a strong home record this season, you would think that it will be the Coventry camp who will have the most confidence.

However, it is difficult to assess how their proximity to the play-off positions will impact them and whether or not they can thrive with the additional layer of pressure.

Sitting 13th in the Championship standings at present, 12 points off Millwall in sixth and 12 points above Huddersfield Town in 22nd, the Potters seem set for another season in the Championship but will be eager to finish the campaign strongly to set themselves up well for the next campaign.

Like Prutton, it is difficult here to pick a winner but perhaps a 1-1 draw is slightly more realistic than the four-goal prediction that Prutton has decided to opt for.