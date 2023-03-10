Sky Sports pundit shares score prediction ahead of Coventry vs Hull City

Only Middlesbrough have picked up more points in their last six games than Coventry City as the Sky Blues continue to inflict pressure on the Championship play-off places.

Mark Robins’ side are currently three points and two places from Norwich City in sixth and will be hoping to cut the gap when they welcome Hull City to the CBS Arena tomorrow afternoon.

The Tigers are 14th in the Championship standings, however, their last victory on the road came in early January, averaging just 1.18 points per game away from the MKM Stadium this season.

Hull are without an away against the division’s current top 17 thus far this season and will be hoping to address this in the Midlands tomorrow.

Sharing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Sky Blues will emerge victorious, opting for a 2-1 home win.

The verdict

It is hard to argue with a Coventry win when you consider current form and the fact that they are closing in on jumping into the play-off positions.

The Sky Blues have averaged 1.78 points per game at home too, proving to be much more dominant on home soil than they have been on the road.

Hull have certainly improved since Liam Rosenior has taken charge at the MKM Stadium and have been playing some very good football in recent weeks.

A Coventry victory seems to be the most likely outcome but it would be no surprise if a draw is played out at the CBS Arena too.