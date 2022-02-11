Sky Sports pundit shares score prediction ahead of Barnsley vs QPR

Barnsley will be hoping to put an end to six straight league defeats when they host QPR tomorrow afternoon.

The Tykes performed well in stages during their 2-1 loss at Luton Town during the week, with Domingos Quina and Amine Bassi starting to fill a creative void that has been present for the majority of the campaign.

Sitting eight points from safety, Barnsley need to start picking up points from somewhere, however, they come up against a side striving for automatic promotion.

The R’s currently sit in fourth and are three points from Bournemouth in second.

Mark Warburton’s side are unbeaten in their last seven and have picked up 17 points in the process.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes it could be a further disappointment for the Tykes, opting for a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

The verdict

Performances have not been awful for the Tykes.

That is not to say that what has been happening on the pitch is acceptable, but their performances do not justify a six-game losing run and to be on just 14 points this season.

The Tykes now face another difficult test with the R’s in excellent form on the road, accumulating 1.77 PPG on their travels this season.

It will be no surprise to see QPR emerge victorious but it will be no shock to see Barnsley show resilience and make things difficult for their high-flying opponents.

Barnsley need to start picking up points, but this appears to be too big of an ask.