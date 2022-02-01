Sky Sports pundit shares prediction as Swansea City host Luton Town

Despite sitting in 18th, the Swansea.com Stadium has proven to be a relatively difficult place for teams to come to, with the Swans picking up 1.58 PPG in South Wales this season.

From position alone, it would appear that the Swans are being dragged into a relegation battle, however, they are still 12 points clear of Peterborough United in 22nd, whilst they still possess games in hand to jump up the Championship standings.

Seeking revenge after Luton only earned a point against the Swans at Kenilworth Road, after leading 3-0 at the break, the Hatters know that all three points would go a seriously long way in their pursuit of a play-off position.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Luton Town players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Jake Howells? Yes No

Nathan Jones’ side have picked up 14 points from their last seven matches and will be striving for another victory at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the visitors will win this 2-1.

The verdict

Swansea seem to be in a slightly false position at the moment, with the congested nature of the table immediately above them and their games in hand contributing to that.

Russell Martin’s side have looked excellent at times this season, with his possession-based style of football certainly seeing its rewards in spells, however, it is the consistency factor that is now required.

Luton had a relatively quiet January, with Jones already possessing a squad he fully trusts.

The Hatters can go three points off the play-off positions with a victory this evening, whilst they will also possess a game in hand on West Brom in fifth.