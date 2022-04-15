Sky Sports pundit shares prediction as Huddersfield Town prepare for QPR clash

Looking to strengthen their position inside the Championship play-offs even further, Huddersfield Town welcome an out-of-form QPR side to the John Smith’s Stadium this evening.

Possessing a strong record on home soil this season, the Terriers have averaged 1.9 PPG at their Yorkshire home during the 2021/22 campaign.

Carlos Corberan has managed to transform Huddersfield from an outfit fearing relegation, to a side who look increasingly likely to secure a play-off spot, in less than a year.

QPR have lost their last five games in succession, a campaign that has taken an unfortunate turn for the worst.

Mark Warburton’s side spent some of this season battling for second spot, however, a poor campaign from February onwards has been their downfall.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Terriers will run out as 2-0 winners today.

The verdict

It is hard to make a case for the R’s at the moment during what has turned out to be a prolonged period of not performing to the levels that they set earlier in the campaign.

Warburton’s side have lost seven of their last eight Championship matches, something that has weakened their push for the play-offs, and subsequently, they no longer look like contenders.

Huddersfield put in a thoroughly professional performance to secure all three points against Luton on Monday evening, with the John Smith’s Stadium emerging as somewhat of a fortress since the turn of the year.

A Huddersfield victory does look the most likely outcome but it is these kind of games that could help transform the fortunes of the London club.